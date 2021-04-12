'Atrangi Re' duo Akshay Kumar and Anand L Rai feature in new BTS photo from 'Raksha Bandhan', Zee Studios comes on board

Zee Studios is collaborating with Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good films for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', being helmed by Aanand L Rai.

The Instagram handle of Aanand's production house, Colour Yellow Productions, shared a BTS photo of Akshay and Aanand and wrote, "Blessed are those who have sisters....wait till you watch #RakshaBandhan. We are thrilled to have @zeestudiosofficial with us, in association with #AlkaHiranandani and @aanandlrai. A #ColourYellowProductions in Association with #CapeOfGoodFilms, starring @akshaykumar and directed by @aanandlrai."

The picture showed Akshay and Aanand seated on a railway platform, leaning against a stationary railway coach. Both were seen looking at sheets of paper.

On the other hand, Akshay, expressing his joy in collaborating with Zee Studios, said, "Raksha Bandhan is a special film for all of us, rarely are such pure and simple films made. I am happy Zee is partnering with us on this one as I have always shared a good association with the entire team at Zee Studios - hoping that this only takes the relationship a notch higher. Can`t wait to begin filming for this one."

Aanand L Rai who is also collaborating with Akshay for Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer 'Atrangi Re', speaking about the actor, said, "Akshay sir is very caring and collaborative as a person. I'm hoping to take those attributes from him and use them for his elder brother character in Raksha Bandhan. I couldn't have asked for a better film than this for teaming up with him again after Atrangi Re."

For the uninformed, the story of 'Raksha Bandhan', which was announced last year on the festival of the same name, will revolve around the bond between a brother and sister. With Zee Studios coming on board, it will only boost this project that is currently in the pre-production stage. Written by Himanshu Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on November 5, 2021.