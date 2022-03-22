Search icon
'Attack' trailer 2: John Abraham's super-soldier avatar promises action-packed extravaganza

Spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, 'Attack' is set to release in cinemas on April 1 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

The unique action entertainer 'Attack' starring John Abraham is set to release in cinemas on April 1 2022. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, the film's first part is set to pack a punch this summer.

 'Attack' is a combination of sci-fi angle, high octane action and drama. The narrative introduces an earthbound super soldier played by John Abraham with ordinary human abilities who becomes a super soldier who can operate beyond normal human limits.
 
Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).
 

Spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences a special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas.
 
Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer ‘ATTACK’. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on 1st April 2022

