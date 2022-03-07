‘Attack’ trailer out: John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez starer promises edge-of-the-seat experience

After a long wait, the trailer of John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez starer ‘Attack’ is out and it is all things action!

The 'Attack' trailer starring John and Jacqueline is not to be missed, since it is jam-packed with action sequences and an intriguing premise.

Take a look at the trailer here-

The synopsis of the trailer reads as, “They say: The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. So get ready to witness the rise of an army soldier as he realizes his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India’s first super soldier created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks. Our hero fights a battle for his life being the first prototype as he serves his country simultaneously fighting his inner demons and outer enemies.”

“Not just an ordinary action film, the film has a complex drama with an element of sci fi and an answer to how india deals with terrorism with a sneak peak into the future of warfare. Spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences a special adrenaline pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas.”

Talking about the fim John Abraham said, "Attack is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate.. the action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully. There are so many surprises in Attack that we have protected and haven’t yet revealed in the teaser & trailers since my confidence is high in what our team has achieved and what the audiences are about to witness on the big screen, I am glad we are all set to release on 1st April!"

On April 1, 2022, the unique action entertainer 'Attack,' starring John Abraham, will be released in theatres.