'Messed with the wrong guy for Sonam Kapoor': Arjun Kapoor recalls childhood incident of getting a 'black eye'

First cousins Sonam K Ahuja and Arjun Kapoor are extremely close to each other. The actors are of the same age and in a recent interview, the 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actor narrated an incident with Sonam from their childhood. Arjun revealed that he got punched during his school days and got suspended too. The actor went on to say he messed with the wrong guy because of his sister.

Arjun told Siddharth Kannan, "Sonam and I were in the same school. I was chubby then. I used to love playing basketball and so did Sonam. One day, it was a typical, cliche scene where seniors came and grabbed the ball from Sonam and announced it was their time to play. Sonam came crying to me. She said, 'He behaved badly with me, this boy.' I asked, 'Who's this boy?' I am not a violent person at all. Neither in my childhood nor now. But I do get angry. I got angry and I went. That boy came and I abused him. He looked at me, kept staring at my verbal diarrhoea of abuses, he just looked at me."

The actor added, "He took his hand and punched me. I went back home with a black eye. Sonam was saying sorry to me and I remember, he was a part of some national level boxing. He was a boxer. Maine galat ladke se panga le liya tha Sonam ke chakkar mein (I messed with the wrong guy for Sonam). I got the punch and had to go to the doctor. I got suspended because I abused. I was the instigator of the problem. After that I told Sonam, 'you take care of yourself in school because I have been defamed very badly. I can't do this'."