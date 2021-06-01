'My girlfriend knows me inside out', confesses Arjun Kapoor on Malaika Arora

Since the time Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor confirmed their relationship, the couple has been very much open about their relationship. During media interactions, the lovebirds speak heap praises on each other. Now during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arjun spoke at length about Malaika and how she knows him in and out. Kapoor also revealed that she gets to know if he has hidden something from her.

Arjun stated, "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."

Earlier, Arjun has addressed the constant talks about dating Malaika who is older than him. The 'Panipat' actor told Film Companion, "I don't try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

Arjun added, "I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship."

Currently, Kapoor is riding high on the success of his latest outing 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film directed by Dibakar Banerjee is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.