Arijit Singh birthday special: Singer got his only National Award for THIS song

Arijit Singh/File photo

The singing sensation Arijit Singh, who has won the hearts of the audience with his soulful and romantic voice, is celebrating his 35th birthday on April 25. From beginning his career in the reality show Fame Gurukul to capturing the imagination of the entire nation through his impeccable voice, Arijit has established himself as one of the best singers in the history of the Hindi film industry.

Some of the most popular tracks sung by Arijit include Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2), Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha), Shayad (Love Aaj Kal), and Gerua (Dilwale). And it isn't just romance, the singer has proven his versatility with upbeat and dance tracks also such as Ghungroo (War), First Class (Kalank), Palat - Tera Hero Idhar Hai (Main Tera Hero), and Sooraj Dooba Hai (Roy).

But you will be surprised to know that the singer has won only one National Award in his career till now. Can you guess for which song and for which film did he receive the honour? Worry not, we will let you know now.

Arijit was bestowed with the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Binte Dil from the period drama romantic film Padmaavat which featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh in the leading roles. You will be even surprised to know that the song is composed by the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself and its lyrics were written by A. M. Turaz.



READ | Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh: Know whopping fees these singers charge per song

The singer has won Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer six times with five times winning it in a row. He has won the Black Lady statuette for the tracks Tum Hi Ho, Sooraj Dooba Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Roke Na Ruke Naina, Ae Watan, and Kalank.