Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh: Know whopping fees these singers charger per song

Many of the popular singers today include Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Badshah among others. But do you know how much these singers charge? Find out.
Recently singer Sonu Nigam was conferred with the Padma Shri award. Previously too many singers have had the honour of receiving this prestigious award, a reminder of their immense contribution to the field of arts and entertainment. And while Sonu Nigam has been one of the most popular singers since the last nearly three decades, there are several other singers too who have contributed majorly to the field of entertainment.
Many of the popular singers today include Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Badshah among others. But do you know how much these singers charge to record a single song? Well, let us tell you.
1. Neha Kakkar
As per a report in bollywoodlife.com, singer Neha Kakkar reportedly charges anywhere between Rs 15-18 lakhs for a song.
2. Arijit Singh
One of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood, Arijit Singh reportedly charges between Rs 18 to 20 lakh rupees for a song, as per a Bollywoodlife.com report.
3. Badshah
Singer Badshah has been ruling the charts these days. With several hit sings under his name, Badshah sure is one of the most followed and listened to singers these days. He reportedly charges anywhere between Rs 18-20 lakhs per song.
4. Mika Singh
Wondering how much Mika Singh charges per song? Well, as per a bollywoodlife.com report, the Punjabi singer charges anywhere between Rs 20-22 lakhs per song.
5. Mohit Chauhan
Singer Mohit Chauhan reportedly charges anywhere between Rs 15-17 lakhs per song.
6. Shreya Ghoshal
One of the most popular female playback singers, Shreya Ghoshal reportedly charges anywhere between Rs 25-27 lakhs per song, making her one of the highest-paid in the industry.
7. Sunidhi Chauhan
Sunidhi Chauhan reportedly charges anywhere between Rs 12-16 lakhs per song, as per a bollywoodlife.com report.
8. Sonu Nigam
As per a bollywoodlife.com report, singer Sonu Nigam charges anywhere between Rs 11-15 lakhs per song.