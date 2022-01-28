Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh: Know whopping fees these singers charger per song

Many of the popular singers today include Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Badshah among others. But do you know how much these singers charge? Find out.

Recently singer Sonu Nigam was conferred with the Padma Shri award. Previously too many singers have had the honour of receiving this prestigious award, a reminder of their immense contribution to the field of arts and entertainment. And while Sonu Nigam has been one of the most popular singers since the last nearly three decades, there are several other singers too who have contributed majorly to the field of entertainment.

