Bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli officially reveal newborn son Akaay's face but only to...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have finally revealed their son Akaay's face but there's a twist.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 01:18 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently welcomed their son Akaay and since then, the fans are eagerly waiting to see the face of the child. Well, now, the couple has finally decided to reveal their son's face, but not to fans. 

On Tuesday, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and sharing a photo of Anushka Sharma playing with Vamika, the paparazzi shared that Anushka and Virat have finally revealed the face of their son Akaay to the paparazzi at the airport. The post read, "Anushka Sharma gave an exclusive sneak peek of the baby to the paps at the airport and also promised to meet soon for a get-together. She will pose herself but not when the kids are around. Even though she did not allow the paps to click photos or videos of her two kids, she did say that she would do a photo of herself when the kids are not around." 

The post left the netizens divided. One of the comments read, "Kids will ultimately be in Bollywood, so why hide their faces?" Another user commented, "She wants to copy Ranbir and Alia." Another user wrote, "it makes my heart happy to see these two happy." Another comment read, "Such a cute family." 

On February 20, the couple announced the birth of their son Akaay in a joint statement which read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th
February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/ Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time." 

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is set to make her comeback on the big screen with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming movie is a biopic on the Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress will be a direct-to-digital OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix, however, the release date has not yet been revealed.

