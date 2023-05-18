Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's landmark IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, calls him dynamite

A still of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

On Thursday, May 18, Virat Kohli gave a spectacular performance in the IPL and scored a striking century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This is Virat Kohli's first IPL hundred since 2019, and his sixth century in IPL. Currently, Virat levels with Chris Gayle for most IPL centuries.

Virat's wife, actress Anushka Sharma celebrated her husband's spectacular performance. She shared a few screengrabs from the match, on her Instagram story, and wrote, "He is (dynamite emoji). What an inning."

Here's the post

Kohli's record-breaking sixth century was the highlight of the match, as he smashed 100 runs off just 63 balls. RCB's captain, Faf du Plessis, was equally impressive, hitting 71 runs off 47 deliveries to complement Kohli's performance. Together, they put on a remarkable 172-run partnership for the first wicket, allowing RCB to chase down a total of 187 with four balls to spare. Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the best of cricketing talent. Kohli and du Plessis' outstanding performance, combined with Klaasen's impressive century, made for an unforgettable game that will be remembered by fans for years to come.

Earlier in May, penned a beautiful message and shared unseen photos of his wife Anushka Sharma to mark her 35th birthday in a special way. Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness (infinity symbol). Happy birthday my everything heart emojis) @anushkasharma."

The Indian batter also dug out adorable and candid pictures of Anushka, exuding pure happiness. One of the images shows Virat and Anushka grinning from ear to ear against a sunny backdrop.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will make her comeback on the big screen with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming movie is a biopic on the Indian Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress will be a direct-to-digital OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix scheduled for release in 2023.