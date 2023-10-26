Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Anushka Sharma shares pic of baby bump amid pregnancy rumours, fans congratulate Virat Kohli; but...

Anushka Sharma shares a pic flaunting her baby bump amid pregnancy rumours.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

For the past few days, Anushka Sharma's pregnancy rumours have been doing rounds on social media. It is speculated that Virat Kohli and Anushka are expecting their second child. Though the couple have been tight-lipped about it, the actress shared a post flaunting her baby bump but there is a twist.

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared two pics, in one of the photos, she is seen flaunting her baby bump. However, the photo is from the time when she was pregnant with Vamika. The diva looks pretty in a black dress. In the second photo, the actress is seen sitting in the garden posing with a phone. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Time flies… And it was time for that much-needed upgrade, so why settle when you can upgrade.” The actress is endorsing a smartphone in the pictures.

According to the rumours, Anushka Sharma is in her second trimester and thus avoiding any public appearances. A source told Hindustan Times, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” The source also added that Anushka has been away from the public eye to avoid speculations.

Not only this, it was also reported that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen visiting a maternity clinic and the quote read, “They requested the paparazzi not to publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.” 

While speaking to Simi Garewal at India’s Most Desirable, Anushka Sharma was asked about the importance of marriage, to which she responded, “Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids and when I am married, I probably do not want to be working.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in November 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress which is a biopic film on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Read Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

 

