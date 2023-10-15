Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

Apart from Arijit Singh and Anushka Sharma, multiple other Bollywood celebs such as Sunidhi Chauhan and Shankar Mahadevan attended the India vs Pakistan World Cup match yesterday.

The India vs Pakistan clash in the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Sadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat was a star-studded affair with multiple Bollywood celebs in attendance. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunidhui Chauhan reached the stadium to show their support to the Men In Blue.

Now, a video is going viral on the internet in which the singer Arijit is seen requesting the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress for a picture while watching the match. Anushka happily posed for Singh showing a victory sign. The clip is trending across social media and has been shared by several paparazzi accounts. Reacting to it, one netizen wrote, "Anushka should take his video since he is more talented n famous than her such a humble man", while another added, "Fanboy moment for Arijit Singh."

Talking about the match, India easily defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets as it chased down the target of 192 in the 31st over. Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged as the Man of the Match for hs fiery spell in which he took two wickets in his seven overs and gave away only 19 runs.

After the 12th match in the tournament, India leads the point table with 6 points in three matches while Pakistan is at the fourth spot with 4 points in as many matches. While the Rohit Sharma-led team will play next with Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, the Babar Azam-led team will face Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

The group stage in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will end on November 12 followed by the two semi-finals on November 15 in Mumbai and on November 16 in Kolkata and the final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.



READ | Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'