Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

Headlines

Fashion takes a striking leap: Cobra hood-inspired shoes leave internet baffled, watch

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 5563 SI, Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in

Hamas militants blocking evacuation of civilians as Israel prepares to launch deadly land-water-air attack

India's first horror film to earn over Rs 200 crore; not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Watch: Rohit Sharma reveals the tale behind his viral bicep-flexing gesture to umpire Erasmus during IND-PAK game

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fashion takes a striking leap: Cobra hood-inspired shoes leave internet baffled, watch

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 5563 SI, Constable, other posts at slprbassam.in

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

5 temples to visit during Navratri in Delhi-NCR

7 things to avoid right after eating a meal

Batters with maximum sixes in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

BTS' V surprises fans with Jimin's guest appearance at VICNIC, ARMY says 'our VMIN heart is crying'

Deepika Padukone to play cop Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Ajay Devgn pens welcome note, first look out

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Arijit Singh asks Anushka Sharma to pose for his camera during Ind vs Pak World Cup match, her reaction goes viral

Apart from Arijit Singh and Anushka Sharma, multiple other Bollywood celebs such as Sunidhi Chauhan and Shankar Mahadevan attended the India vs Pakistan World Cup match yesterday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India vs Pakistan clash in the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Sadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat was a star-studded affair with multiple Bollywood celebs in attendance. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sunidhui Chauhan reached the stadium to show their support to the Men In Blue.

Now, a video is going viral on the internet in which the singer Arijit is seen requesting the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress for a picture while watching the match. Anushka happily posed for Singh showing a victory sign. The clip is trending across social media and has been shared by several paparazzi accounts. Reacting to it, one netizen wrote, "Anushka should take his video since he is more talented n famous than her such a humble man", while another added, "Fanboy moment for Arijit Singh."

Talking about the match, India easily defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets as it chased down the target of 192 in the 31st over. Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged as the Man of the Match for hs fiery spell in which he took two wickets in his seven overs and gave away only 19 runs.

After the 12th match in the tournament, India leads the point table with 6 points in three matches while Pakistan is at the fourth spot with 4 points in as many matches. While the Rohit Sharma-led team will play next with Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, the Babar Azam-led team will face Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

The group stage in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will end on November 12 followed by the two semi-finals on November 15 in Mumbai and on November 16 in Kolkata and the final on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

READ | Sam Bahadur producer Ronnie Screwvala talks about film's clash with Animal: 'Audiences come out more...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims began only after 2014: HM Amit Shah

Metro services to continue past midnight in this city for 10 days, check timing, days, other details here

Meezan Jafri shares why he chose to do ensemble film Yaariyan 2: 'It's a challenge to visibly stand out...' | Exclusive

Mumbai building redevelopment: Proposed policy ensures minimum 300 sq ft for all citizens

'Aap ka advice...': Sachin Tendulkar playfully taunts Shoaib Akhtar as India defeat Pakistan in World Cup clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE