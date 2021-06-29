Anushka Sharma picks her favourite maternity clothes for online charity sale, shares video

Anushka Sharma has kickstarted a new initiative wherein she has put up her maternity clothes on an online sale. The proceeds from the initiative will support maternal health through a foundation named SNEHA. Moreover, Anushka revealed that the environmental savings of buying these pieces would amount to over 2.5 lakh litres of drinking water.

Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared a video in which she is heard saying, "Hi guys, I'm thrilled to share my new closet sharing initiative through which I've picked out some of my favourite maternity clothes for an online charity sale. If even 1% of pregnant women in urban India bought one piece of maternity clothing over in a unified manufactured one, then we could save whatever that a single person could drink for over 200 years. I thought that was a really cool fact. Proceeds from your purchases will help support maternal health through Sneha. The environmental savings of buying these pieces would amount to over 2.5 lakh litres of drinking water."

Talking about the same, Anushka told ETimes, "This is a very simple way that each of us can live kinder lives. By sharing pieces back into the circular fashion system and shopping preloved, we have a huge positive impact on the environment. During my pregnancy, I thought this phase in our lives is uniquely suited to participate in the circular economy. So I hope we can kickstart this ecosystem together."

Anushka welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Vamika with Virat Kohli in January this year.