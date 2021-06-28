Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma 'sneak in quick breakfast' before daughter Vamika wakes up, actor shares 'victorious' selfie

Virat Kohli and Anushka have been super busy handing their professional and personal lives ever since the birth of their little munchkin, Vamika Kohli. Although the couple has managed to hide Vamika’s fame from paparazzi, the world is excited to have even a glimpse of the toddler.

On Monday, Anushka shared a photo of Virat and her having a ‘quick breakfast’ before Vamika wakes up. Anushka mentioned how they felt ‘victorious’ on the achievement. While Virat can be seen holding a cup in the picture, Anushka is taking a bite of food.

“When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious,” she wrote in the caption with a family and heart emoji.

Viruska tied the knot in December, 2017 after dating for a few years. Their wedding photos took the internet bye storm for days. In January this year, the couple was blessed with their first child, Vamika.

Recently, Anushka Kohli and Vamika accompanied Virat Kohli to England for the WTC Final between India and New Zealand. It was while leaving for London that the paparazzi got a sneak peak of the little one. Vamika’s photo broke the internet and was trending for several days. Anushka also shared snippets of her stay and the matches.

Meanwhile, Team India lost in the knockouts of the International Cricket Council (ICC) event as New Zealand defeated Virat Kohli-led side in the WTC final by eight wickets to win the inaugural event in the longest format of the game. This was India's sixth loss in the last eight years in the knockout games of the ICC events, whether it is T20 World Cup, 50-over Cricket World Cup, Champions Trophy and now the WTC final.