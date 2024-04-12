Twitter
Anushka Sharma’s biggest flop suffered Rs 72-crore loss, was pulled down from theatres in 3 days, villain quit acting

Anushka Sharma's biggest flop was made in a whopping Rs 115 crore, failed to recover even half of its budget.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anushka Sharma's still from Bombay Velvet (Image: Screengrab)
Anushka Sharma made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and since then, the actress has starred in several hits and blockbusters. However, in her filmography, the actress also has a fair share of failures. Her biggest flop film was pulled down from theatres in 3 days. 

The film we are talking about starred another star apart from Anushka Sharma but even that failed to save the film from sinking at the box office. In fact, since then, the director has no hit films. It is none other than Bombay Velvet. 

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Bombay Velvet is an Indian period gangster film directed and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, based on historian Gyan Prakash's book Mumbai Fables. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Anushka Sharma along with Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah, and Siddhartha Basu appearing in supporting roles. 

The filmmaker took 9 years to make the film and the movie marked Karan Johar's acting debut. The film starred Karan as the main antagonist, Kaizad Khambatta, a quick-witted, flamboyant Parsi media mogul with a high-end attitude. The Bombay of the 1950s and ’60s was recreated in Sri Lanka. The film was rejected by a number of stars like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan and later it eventually went to Ranbir Kapoor. 

Well, despite the star power, the film failed to make a mark in the audience's heart and at the box office. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 115 crore, the film managed to collect only Rs 43 crore worldwide, hence failing to recover even the budget of the film, making it Anushka Sharma's biggest flop. The makers suffered a loss of Rs 72 crore. 

Not only this, The film opened to dull occupancy ranging 10%–20% on the first day, and on the second day half of the theatres removed it. On the third day, it disappeared from all cinemas as the halls were empty. Well, this was also the last time Karan Johar acted in a film and since then, he hasn't tried his hand at acting anymore. 

Anushka Sharma has given a number of flops like Zero (made in Rs 200 crore, collected Rs 178 crore worldwide), Jab Harry Met Sejal (made in Rs 75 crore, collected Rs 115 crore worldwide), Phillauri, Patiala House, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pari. However, Bombay Velvet turned out to be her biggest flop. 

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently on a break from films and has recently welcomed her son Akaay. The actress, however, has Chakda Xpress in the pipeline which is based on the life story of Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami. The release date of the film, however, hasn't been announced yet.

