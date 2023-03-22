Anupam Kher slams speculations of murder around friend Satish Kaushik's death: 'He lived a dignified life...'

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik

Anupam Kher has not taken kindly to the speculations and rumours that his friend and co-actor Satish Kaushik’s death may not be of natural causes. Kaushik passed away recently after a heart attack. But days later, wife of a Delhi businessman claimed that her husband had the veteran actor murdered due to some monetary dispute. The police has found no basis for investigation into this claim.

On Monday, Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet was held in Mumbai, which was attended by several members of the film fraternity. Outside the venue, Anupam Kher, his longtime friend and colleague, spoke to mediapersons. When asked about the rumours that Kaushik had been murdered, the veteran actor said, “I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja.”

Later in the day, Kher penned an emotional tribute to his late friend with a long note and a picture from the prayer meet. Sharing a picture of himself offering his prayers for Kaushik at the meet on Instagram, Kher wrote, “Jaa tujhe maaf kiya (Go, I forgive you!) To leave me alone!! I will surely find you in people's laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Good bye my friend! Tera favorite song laga hai in the background (Your favourite song is playing in the background)! You will also remember.”

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away after a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi. The post-mortem report of the veteran actor and filmmaker confirmed that his sudden demise was caused by a heart attack. Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai.