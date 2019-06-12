Amitabh Bachchan keeps his promise, pays off loans of 2100 Bihar farmers!

Bollywood's Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan believes in keeping his promises. He paid off the loans of more than two thousand farmers from the state of Bihar. The benevolent actor shared the information on his blog. He wrote, "A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek."

Earlier, Big B had also written in his blog, "There is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar."

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan had also paid off the loans of more than a thousand farmers from Uttar Pradesh. The actor also shared that while he has kept his promise to the farmers of Bihar, there's another promise that is yet to be completed.

Which is that other promise you ask? Well, Big B shared on his blog, "To the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true 'shaheeds'."

Meanwhile, Big B recently grabbed eyeballs as his Twitter account was hacked by a pro-Pakistan Turkish group. The hackers had changed Amitabh Bachchan's display picture to that of Pakistan's Prime Ministar Imran Khan late on Monday night. They'd also changed his Twitter bio and had tweeted out a warning to the whole world.

Thankfully, the Cyber unit was alerted immediately who sprung into action and reportedly, Big B's Twitter account was restored in about an hour's time. However, Big B did end up losing about a million of his followers due to this entire fiasco.