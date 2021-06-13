Navya Naveli Nanda glows in latest photos, gets compliment by Karan Johar

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda is quite active on social media. Apart from sharing photos and videos of her work, Navya often shares photos of herself, her friends and family. On Sunday (June 13), Navya shared a set of photos in which she can be seen soaking up the sun.

In the photos, Navya is wearing a white t-shirt with a broken-heart patch on it, red pants and grey socks. While in two pictures Navya is flashing her bright smile for the camera, the third picture is a candid one where Navya can be seen fixing her hair. She captioned the post with a heart and fire emoji.

Navya’s photos garnered immense love from netizens and B-Town celebs. While filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “Good Insta move,” with a heart, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Glowing.” Actor Athiya Shetty dropped a cherry and blast emoji in the comments while Maheep Kapoor commented with heart and lovestruck emojis.

While praising Navya’s beauty, one user wrote, “Gorgeous as always.” Another user commented, "Drippin in finesse.”

Last week, Navya took to her Instagram and revealed her favourite contestant on ‘Indian Idol 12’, Sawai Bhatt. She had shared a video where Sawai was singing with the veteran singer Udit Narayan during one of his performances. She hails him in her caption by using emojis. Last night too, Navya shared a clip of Sawai perfoming and she praised him once again using fire emojis.

Navya enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is the co-founder of Aara Health, an online platform for women to discuss health issues. Recently, the 24-year-old also launched a campaign by the name 'Project Naveli', that aims at fighting against gender inequality in India.