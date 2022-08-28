Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Amid Covid infection, Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'wiping floors, cleaning bathroom' in quarantine

Amitabh Bachchan shared his view about managing daily chores in quarantine, and also acknowledged the contribution of his staff.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 06:35 AM IST

Amid Covid infection, Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'wiping floors, cleaning bathroom' in quarantine
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is battling Covid for the second time, and the infection has made him stronger, wiser, and braver than before. While in quarantine, Bachchan realised the importance of being self-dependent. The Bhootnath star penned down his views on his blog, and he shared that nowadays he's setting his own bed, cleaning his toilets, and doing every other chore by himself. 

Mr Bachchan shared his perception in a length, and said, “… and nowhere is this more prominent and in execution than the times of ‘isolation’ for the dread of the ViD 19, or to be more precise, its prevailing variant …suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet, wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches, making your own snack and drink (tea and the coffee), folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing, responding personally to calls and mobile responses, drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff .. ALL .. is what life in these times is made of.”

READ: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 for second time, fans wish him speedy recovery

The veteran actor further added that he is certainly enjoying and learning from this phase as well. He also felt gratified for his staff and acknowledged their contribution to his life. "And it is the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of them all … The diminishing on the reliance of your staff .. and more importantly the realisation, as I have submitted many times before, what your staff go through during an entire day .. gaining thereby the respect that should be theirs.” 

For the unversed, on Tuesday, Amitabh shared the news of being Covid positive through his social media. The actor dropped a health update on his blog, and wrote, "... to them that have sent me their concern and prayers .. their love .. and the immense heart filled grace for my recovery, I give my folded hands in grateful acknowledgement will ever be touched by gratitude .. your benevolence shall ever remain within me and your dedicated care, a never ending river of love..." Bachchan continued,. "I have no intent of giving health bulletins... but yes I shall and I should keep you updated."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.