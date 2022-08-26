Alia Bhatt reveals how she bagged Heart of Stone, call herself ‘admirer’ of Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt- Gal Gadot

After conquering Bollywood, Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in Tom Harper's Heart of Stone. In the film, Alia will be seen with Gal and Jamie Dornan, and Gadot is also producing the film. Recently, in an interview Bhatt revealed that she met with the director after reading the script, and rather than travelling abroad, she got the film virtually through zoom video calls.

As per the report of Hindustan Times, the portal quoted an interview where Alia stated, "My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director.’ Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible. You don’t have to fly to a meeting." Alia even added apart from the interesting script, she was excited to collaborate with Gal. "I read the script and of course, (when) I heard that Gal Gadot was going to be starring and producing it. I was extremely excited because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is," Bhatt asserted.

Mom-to-be Alia completed the hectic shoot of her Hollywood project, and she has shared the experience of shooting in the midst of pregnancy. While speaking to Variety, Alia said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.” On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.