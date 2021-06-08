'Kind of imagined it in my head, came true': Alia Bhatt recalls memorable moment with Ranbir Kapoor in throwback video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have been dating for more than years now are going stronger than ever. Often reports make the rounds that the couple is set to enter marital bliss, however, it turns out to be untrue. But during media interactions or even via social media posts, Ranbir and Alia are very open about their relationship and leave no stone unturned in showering love on each other.

Now, we came across a throwback video Alia shared in 2019non her YouTube page where she conducted an 'ask me anything' session with her fans. In the video, one of her fans asked the actor, "What was your memorable day of 2019?"

To which Alia said, "Well, there have been quite a few memorable days. But I think for me, the most special moment was when I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare Award. There was a moment of us on stage and pictures were clicking, that was the most memorable moment. I kind of imagined it in my head and it came true."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia are all set to be seen on the big screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy drama is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions. 'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role along with Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and others in pivotal roles.

A few days of the shoot is left and the new release date is yet to be announced.