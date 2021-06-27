Alia Bhatt announces 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wrap after nearly two years, shares BTS photos with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Alia Bhatt kickstarted the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' shoot on December 8, 2019.

Alia Bhatt, who kickstarted the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' shoot in December 2019, has finally wrapped the shoot after nearly two years. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a few BTS photos from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial sets while announcing the wrap. Alia first posted a photo with the filmmaker where they are hugging each other and in the next photo both are seen amid the shoot looking at the monitor.

In the final photo, they all posed with the whole cast and crew of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' post wrapping the shoot. Alia wrote a heartfelt note that read as "We started shooting 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on the 8th of December 2019... and we wrapped the film now two years later! This film and set have been through two lockdowns... two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more... what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience!"

While praising Bhansali, Alia stated, "Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years... I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you, sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you."

She added, "When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed."

Alia concluded by stating, "P.S - & a special mention to my crew! my family and my friends for these two years. Without you, nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!"

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was slated to release in July this year but is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.