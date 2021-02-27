'Alia Bhatt has raised the bar': Janhvi Kapoor reacts to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' teaser

Ever since she made her debut in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor has been pitted against her contemporaries by the audience and also been compared to her mother, the late superstar Sridevi. The actress insists competition is healthy and says that there is enough work for everyone.

"I believe in healthy competition. I find my contemporaries inspiring and motivational. They keep me on my toes and they are doing such great work. There is something to learn from all of them. We are all finding our space and trying to pave our own way," Janhvi told IANS.

She added, "I really believe you can co-exist in the industry. There might be times when two or more people are eyeing the same film but that is a part of life. Ultimately what best for the film happens and what is meant for the film will happen, but I think competition is extremely healthy."

So far, she has been seen in the OTT-released films Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, after her 2018 big screen release Dhadak. The actor also has a following of 9.5 million followers on Instagram.

"I still feel these are my first baby steps into what I want to do. So, I have not even come close. I see actors like Alia Bhatt and I saw her Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser. I realised if I thought I knew a little bit of acting then after watching this trailer I felt that with the level of acting she has brought to this country and industry, she has raised the bar," said Janhvi.

The 23-year-old actor currently awaits the release of her next film Roohi, a horror-comedy. The film co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.