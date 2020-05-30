Akshay Kumar calls out 'fake news', clarifies no new casting for 'Filhall Part 2'

Akshay Kumar stated that impostors have made fake casting calls for Filhall Part 2 and clarified that no new cast would be introduced

Akshay Kumar released a press note after hearing rumours about casting for his music video Filhall 2. The actor called it 'fake news' and stated that no new cast is being introduced, especially at this point of time, and thus, requested people to abstain from falling for the fake casting call.

Akshay shared the statement on Twitter and was clearly upset as he posted, "Corona ke samay fake news toh bahot sunni ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai #Filhall yeh padhiye #FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert@NupurSanon @BPraak @AmmyVirk @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 @VarunG0707 @_hypepr #desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms"

Here's the statement:

NOTICE FILHALL PART 2 - For all the Filhall fans out there!! It has been brought to our notice that some impostors have made a fake news for casting of the song Filhall part 2. We, the team of Filhall, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house/banner have authorised or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm or company to cast for the sequel of our song Filhall.

In fact, we are not looking at casting anybody new for the sequel of Fihall and we assure you that the story of Filhall continues and will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original Filhall. We would request all our fans and viewers to disregard any such fake casting call.

Seeing the love and the phenomenal response for the first part of Filhall, we, as a team, were very excited to bring to you Filhall part 2 as soon as possible. However, while we fight through these times and respect the laws in place, we will soon be back with Filhall part 2.

Akshay Kumar made his music video debut with Filhall and the song was divided into two parts. In DNA's exclusive interview with B Praak, the singer revealed that it was Akshay's idea to divide the song into sequels. More so, B Praak informed that he has completed the song and now the team is waiting for it to be shot sometime after the lockdown is over.