DNA Exclusive: 'Akshay Kumar came into my life as God and that's what he is to me,' says 'Filhall' singer B Praak

B Praak., who gained massive popularity post the song 'Filhall', has been working on the sequel of the song - something which is happening for the first time in the history of music videos. While he goes on to talk about the same, B Praak gets emotional about Akshay Kumar and reveals why he considers the superstar 'God'.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

1. Did Filhall open doors for you?

All I can say is I will always be greatful to Filhall and more over Akshay Paaji. Akshay sir came into my life as God and that's what he is to me.

2. Were you nervous considering Akshay Kumar made his music video debut with you?

Yes I was very nervous about the same till he came put his hand on my shoulder and said just relax do your stuff be yourself. I have grown up watching his films and Akshay sir saying that took all the pressure out of me.

3. Whose idea was it to divide a music video into parts, which also happens for the first time?

We somewhere knew and we're confident that Filhaal will work but didn't anticipate the response it got . It was Akshay sir's idea to bring out the sequel of the song. The cast is the same and we simply taking the story forward, part 2 is different both lyrically and musically.

4. Has Filhaall 2 also been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown?

Yes

5. How are you spending your quarantine? Any progress on Filhaall 2?

Filhaal 2 is ready just the shoot needs to happen. I am taking all the precautions, staying home, exercising, making music, overwhelmed with all the love that fans have showered with the latest release and spend some time replying to them and reading them.

6. What's next for B Praak?

Filhaal 2, then there is Bacchan Pandey where I have 3 songs and then Qismat 2 apart from another venture.