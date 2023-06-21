Search icon
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office failures, dealing with criticism, says ‘we are broken because of….’

Akshay Kumar opens up on his box office failures and talks about how he deals with criticism.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 07:40 AM IST

Akshay Kumar has been facing a tough time at the box office since last year. The actor has been facing criticism for his box office flops like Bachchan Pandey, Selfiee. The actor finally broke the silence on the matter in a recent interview. 

Akshay Kumar recently launched his own clothing line Force IX, while interviewing for the same with Financial Express, the actor was asked about facing criticism, to which he replied, “I have had many cycles of ups and downs in my life. The one common thing is that when the going’s good there are all praises and when it’s not it’s more criticism than you can imagine.” 

He added, “Yes, I am human, and good feels good, and bad feels bad, but I am also proud of the ability I have to move on extremely quickly. What keeps me going is the same will I had on the first day I started work, I love working! And no one can take that away from me! You just have to keep going on, there is no other way. There is a higher power that sees everything and it compounds and gives you back the results of the honest hard work you put in, that’s how I deal with it.” 

When asked if box office failures bother him, the actor said, “Of course, they do. We are made or we are broken because of the box office numbers. That’s what you call hits and flops. The audiences tell us when we are right and where we are going wrong, and all that is reflected in the box office numbers because if a film does not work, that means people didn’t come to see it, which in turn means that they didn’t connect to it. and it means that’s time for you to change. Which I think we as an entire industry are trying to do.” 

Last year, after giving a number of box office flops like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu, the actor now has an interesting lineup of movies planned. The actor has OMG 2, which he announced recently in the pipeline and Soorarai Pottru remake in the pipeline. Other than this he will also be seen in the movie The Great Indian Rescue, along with Parineeti Chopra. The movie is a biopic on Jaswant Singh Gill and is scheduled to release on October 5. He will also be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff kn Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is scheduled to release on Eid next year.

Read OMG 2 release date: Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam-starrer to clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer

 

