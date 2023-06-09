OMG 2 release date: Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam-starrer to clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 to clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Rajinikanth's Jailer

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s OMG was a hit at the box office and has gained popularity over the years. Now, 11 years after the success of the movie, the actor is back with the sequel of the hit movie. The actor recently announced the release date and fans can’t keep calm.

On Friday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and announced the release date of his upcoming movie OMG 2. The actor shared an intriguing poster on social media wherein he can be seen Lord Shiva’s dumru and has long hair like Lord Shiv (shivji’s jata). The actor captioned the post in Hindi, “We are coming, you also come, 11th August, in theatres. #OMG2.”

Netizens were left excited as Akshay Kumar shared the poster with the fans. One of the fans commented, “blockbuster.” Another wrote, “amazing news, can’t wait for the movie.” Another fan commented, “Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi, that means movie is a hit.” While some netizens also thought that it would be flop because it is clashing with Gadar 2 and said, “shouldn’t have clashed with Gadar 2, now it’s going to be a flop.” Another wrote, “Why are you clashing it with Gadar 2.”

Helmed by Amit Rai, the movie stars Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi along with Arun Govil, and Abhinay Raj Singh in key roles. The satirical comedy-drama film is sequel to OMG and revolves around the subject of the Indian education system.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline wherein, he will be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. The movie is scheduled to release on Diwali in 2024.