Ahead of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding, cricketer's house gets decked up with lights. Watch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

The year 2023 will mark new beginnings for Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and her beau cricketer KL Rahul. As the couple will reportedly get married next week, the preparation and pre-wedding festivities have already begun at the groom's residence.

Media's celebrated photographer Varinder Chawla captured the exterior of KL Rahul's residence. In the video shared by the photographer, KL Rahul's house looked decked up with colourful light, and it certifies the wedding preparations are in full swing.

Varinder shared the video with the caption, "Preparations in full swing! Visuals outside Indian cricketer KL Rahul's building ahead of his wedding with Athiya Shetty."

Here's the video

Earlier, it was reported that the pair will get married on January 23, and their pre-wedding celebrations will start on January 21 in Khandala, however, the exact dates have not yet been made public. The elder daughter of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty are in full swing of the wedding preparation of Athiya Shetty with cricketer KL Rahul, according to the reports of India Today.

Both the families of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have remained silent about the wedding. According to the latest reports, the actress and cricketer are to exchange nuptial vows on January 23. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to get married in Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow with family members and close friends in attendance.

As per the report of Hindustan Times, Athiya’s closest female friends such as actor Akanksha Ranjan will be a part of the close-knit affair. A source also informed the portal that Athiya’s friends, brother, actor Ahan Shetty, and parents Suniel and Maya Shetty are expected to perform on her sangeet. The source concluded, “It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps."