Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to tie the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow: Reports

File Photo

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding rumours have garnered a lot of attention. The couple will exchange vows in Suniel Shetty's house in Khandala, according to the most recent reports. According to the report, the couple has chosen to hold their ceremony at home with their close ones.

Fans have been interested in Athiya and Rahul's wedding ever since they made their relationship public last year. Now, a story in Pinkvilla claims that the couple will soon get married. The article also states that Athiya and Rahul decided against having their wedding at a five-star hotel in Mumbai and instead chose Suniel Shetty's residence Jahaan in Khandala. A well-known wedding planner is rumoured to have visited Khandala to make arrangements for the wedding; the date will be set taking into account the cricketer's work schedule.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Suniel had said, “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (the wedding will take place as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul is busy with the Asia Cup, World, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the kids get a break.”

During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he loves KL Rahul. He said, “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them.”

For the unversed, during the premiere of Ahaan Shetty's first movie, Tadap, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first joint appearance in public.