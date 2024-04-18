Adil Hussain regrets doing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, says it makes him feel small: ‘I walked out…’

Adil Hussain reveals why he regrets being a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor was criticised for its misogynistic content but still turned out to be a success. Adil Hussain, who was also a part of the film, has now expressed that he regrets being a part of the film.

In an interview with the YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil Hussain revealed that he agreed to do Kabir Singh without reading the script and calls it the only film he regrets being a part of. When asked if he thinks after Animal’s success, it will become the new trend, the actor said, “I really hope not. I think I saw a part of that film. That's the only film in my life that I did without reading the script, without watching the Telugu movie it was based on. I went to see Kabir Singh in Delhi and after 20 minutes I just walked out. The only film that I have regretted doing to date is Kabir Singh because I think it is misogynist and makes me feel small as a human being.”

The actor further added that he didn’t even dare to watch Animal and further called Kabir Singh a misogynistic film. The actor said, “I feel everybody has a right to make a film the way they want. I would defend his (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) freedom to make a film. But I disagree with him completely. I think a film like Kabir Singh celebrates something that is not beneficial for society. It legitimizes male misogyny and violence against anybody (does not have to be a woman). I have said it before that the only film I regret doing is Kabir Singh.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as lead and turned out to be a major box office success and collected Rs 377 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Adil Hussain will be next seen in the movie Ulaj which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Rajendra Gupta, Meiyang Chang, and Roshan Mathew along with others in key roles and is scheduled to release on theatres in July 5.

