Abhishek Bachchan names this one condition for working with dad Amitabh Bachchan: 'As soon as that happens...'

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan says it is always a delight to collaborate with his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and all they look for is a right script that helps them deliver a "memorable" experience for the audiences.

The 80-year-old cinema icon and Abhishek have worked together on films Bunty Aur Babli, Ram Gopal Varma-directed Sarkar and Sarkar Raj, Karan Johar's relationship drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and filmmaker R Balki's Paa, which featured the veteran actor in the role of Abhishek's on screen son suffering from progeria.

Abhishek said while they love working together, they want to be responsible with their choices. “As actors, we both enjoy working with each other. But as actors, we also understand the responsibility towards our audience. Since we have done such wonderful, memorable work together, we want to carry on doing that. So, we wait for the right script and as soon as that happens, we are happy to work together,” Abhishek told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of IIFA Weekend and Awards in the UAE.

The father-son duo will next share screen in Balki's upcoming feature Ghoomer. The film is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after he injured his other hand.

Amitabh has been a constant in all the directorial ventures of Balki, including Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka, Padman, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He will also make a special appearance in Ghoomer. “Balki doesn't make movies without my dad, he is his lucky charm. So, even if it is for one shot (he will take him). It is a recurring theme, and it is the same in this movie,” Abhishek, who has teamed up with the director for the second time after Paa, added.

On the film front, Abhishek will also be seen in Nikkhil Advani-backed Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil comedy drama KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled slice-of-life drama, which will start shooting in August.