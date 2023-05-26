'Salman Khan crying in corner': Netizens react hilariously as Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal pose together at IIFA

Abhishek Bachchan-Vicky Kaushal-Salman Khan/IIFA Instagram

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards is set to take place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on the last weekend of May 23 with the IIFA Rocks event scheduled on Friday, May 26, and the main awards night on Saturday, May 27. The organisers held a press conference on Thursday, May 25.

Various Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Farah Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi, Rahul Preet Singh, Amit Trivedi, and Sunidhi Chauhan among others attended the press conference. While Farah and Rajkummar will be hosting the IIFA Rocks event on Friday, Abhishek and Vicky will host the main awards night on Saturday.

Now, a video, shared by the Instagram handle Instant Bollywood, is going viral in which Abhishek and Vicky are seen posing together. Netizens have shared hilarious reactions to the same referring to Salman Khan since he was involved in relationships with Bachchan and Kaushal's wives, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif respectively.

One netizen wrote, "Salman Khan crying in the corner", while another added, "Salman bhai laughing at the corner". "Salman Khan be like hold my beer", read another comment, while another user commented, "Salman Khan ke dushman dono (Both are Salman Khan's enemies)". Several users also shared gifs showing Salman crying.

Meanwhile, another video has gone viral from the event in which Salman's security is seen ignoring and pushing aside Vicky as the two actors tried to meet each other. Netizens have lashed out at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor's bodyguards and defended the Sardar Udham actor for his humility.



READ | Salman Khan’s security ‘bulldozes’ Vicky Kaushal at IIFA, netizens wonder how would Katrina Kaif react

The IIFA Rocks 2023 event will see musical performances from Badshah, Amit Trivedi, Nucleya, Sukhbir, and Sunidhi Chauhan, while the IIFA Awards 2023 will see breathtaking performances from Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.