Aayush Sharma reveals he apologised to Salman Khan after Loveyatri's box office failure: 'I had tears...'

Aayush Sharma's debut film Loveyatri was produced by his brother-in-law Salman Khan. The 2018 release proved to be a massive commercial failure.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 03:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan/Instagram
Aayush Sharma is currently leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming action film Ruslaan, which is also his first film outside his brother-in-law Salman Khan's production house Salman Khan films after Loveyatri and Antim: The Final Truth. In a recent interview, Aayush recalled that he apologised to Salman after his debut film Loveyatri failed at the box office.

The 2018 romantic comedy Loveyatri, which also marked the acting debut of Warina Hussain and directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala, was made on a budget of Rs 22 crore but it could only earn Rs 11.40 crore net in India and Rs 18 crore gross worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk), and turned out to be a massive failure.

Speaking to the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Aayush reacted to the accusations made against him that he married Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan for money and to gain entry into Bollywood. He said, "People don't know that when I got married I told Salman Khan that I don't want to pursue acting. I told him ‘Trust me, I gave 300 auditions and couldn’t even crack two, I can't do it.' Salman said ‘Son your training is not good, I’ll train you.'"

"The narrative was created that I am blowing up my brother-in-law's money. Should I share my income tax details? When Salman called me during Loveyatri, I had tears in my eyes. I said ‘Sorry, I blew up your money.’ When Antim's digital rights were sold to satellite and OTT platforms, I was relieved", the actor added. Antim was a moderate success as it collected Rs 60 crore gross worldwide against its budget of Rs 35 crore.

Talking about his upcoming film, Ruslaan also stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa (in her acting debut), Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade. Directed by Karan Butani and produced by K. K. Radhamohan under his banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the action film will release in theatres worldwide on April 26.

READ | Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: 'I don't think...'

