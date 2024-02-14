Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

Here are the perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner on Valentine's Day 2024.
Happy Valentine's Day 2024! Watch thes lovely romantic films with your partner to celebrate the day of love. From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, this is the perfect V-Day watchlist.
1. Veer-Zaara
Yash Chopra's 2004 romantic drama featured Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Pratap Singh romancing Preity Zinta's Zaara Hayaat Khan in an Indo-Pak love story. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Divya Dutta, Boman Irani, and Manoj Bajpayee also played pivotal roles.
2. Jab We Met
Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap and Kareena Kapoor Khan as Geet Dhillon redefined modern love in this Imtiaz Ali film released in 2007. It has gained a cult following of its own owing to its memorable dialogues, amazing music, beautiful cinematography, and brilliant chemistry between the leads.
3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Aditya Chopra's directorial debut, starring Shah Rukh Khan as Raj and Kajol as Simran, defined love for the 90s kids. From the snowy terrains of Switzerland to the yellow fields of Punjab, the 1995 film vividly captured the imagination of every romantic couple and is a must-watch on every V-Day.
4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ranbir Kapoor as Kabir 'Bunny' Thapar and Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar impressed the audiences with their lovely chemistry in this Ayaan Mukerji film. The coming-of-age romantic drama saw Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin play the perfect best friends to the two leads in this 2015 film.
5. Rockstar
Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in one of his best performances as Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan in love with Nargis Fakhri's Heer, this film on unrequited love won the hearts of the audiences in 2011 due to its brilliant storytelling by Imtiaz Ali, and an unforgettable album by AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and Irshad Kamil.