Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

5/5

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in one of his best performances as Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan in love with Nargis Fakhri's Heer, this film on unrequited love won the hearts of the audiences in 2011 due to its brilliant storytelling by Imtiaz Ali, and an unforgettable album by AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, and Irshad Kamil.