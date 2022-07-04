TBSE Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 expected by July 7, details here

TBSE Tripura Board Class 10, 12 result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is expected to release the Class 10th, and Class 12th term 2 results 2022 by July 7. The Tripura board 10, 12 result 2022 will be released on the official website -- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in.

As many as 43,294 students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022 this year, which was conducted between April 18 to May 6, while 28,931 students appeared for the Class 12th exam conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022.

TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to download

Click on the TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 link at tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in

Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

TBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen

Download Tripura Board 10th, 12th socrecard, take a print out for further reference.

To qualify the TBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022, candidates will have to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to clear the TBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022. The TBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result 2022 was earlier announced on February 28, the 10th term 1 exam was held between December 16 and December 29 and 12th exam from December 15 to January 7, 2022.

