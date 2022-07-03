Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2 expected next week: See where, how to check

Trioura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is expected to declare the Madhyamik (Class 10th), Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12th) term 2 results 2022 next week. Once released, candidates will be able to check the Tripura Board 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022 on the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in.

TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to download

Click on the TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 link at tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in

Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

TBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen

Download Tripura Board 10th, 12th scorecard

Take a printout for further reference.



A total of 43,294 students appeared in the Madhyamik (10th) exam 2022 this year held from April 18 to May 6, while 28,931 students took part in Uccha Madhyamik (12th) exam conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022.

Read: CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via Pariksha Sangam portal