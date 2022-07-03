Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2 expected next week: See where, how to check

Tripura Class 10, 12 results 2022 is likely to be declared next week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2 expected next week: See where, how to check
Trioura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is expected to declare the Madhyamik (Class 10th), Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12th) term 2 results 2022 next week. Once released, candidates will be able to check the Tripura Board 10th, 12th term 2 results 2022 on the websites- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in.

TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to download

  • Click on the TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 link at tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in
  • Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  • TBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download Tripura Board 10th, 12th scorecard
  • Take a printout for further reference.


A total of 43,294 students appeared in the Madhyamik (10th) exam 2022 this year held from April 18 to May 6, while 28,931 students took part in Uccha Madhyamik (12th) exam conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022.

Read: CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via Pariksha Sangam portal

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.