Toyota Innova Hycross launched in India, price starts at Rs 18.30 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen MPV was unveiled by the company last month and was available for booking till now. The new Toyota Innova Hycross features a new design with longer and wider body, a tech rich cabin and it is powered by a strong-hybrid engine. The price of the self-charging hybrid version of Toyota Innova Hycross begins at Rs Rs 24.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the gasoline version will come in the range of Rs 18.30-19.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Innova comes with an imposing grill and bumper. The muscular stance of the car is further accentuated by Tri-LED headlamps and first-in-segment dual function daytime running lamps that also function as indicators. It gets a muscular SUV stance thanks to R18 alloy wheels, revamped front fascia, neat crease lines and sporty rear bumper. The Toyota Innova Hycross does look more imposing and dominating than its predecessor.

The new Toyota Innova Hycross brings 2.0-litre TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine that produces 152hp and 187Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a self-charging motor which helps the car to get a combined output of 184hp. Toyota claims that the car offers fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl.

Also read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 at just Rs 18,700, viral bill from 1986 shocks netizens



New Innova Hycross’ interior is loaded to the brim. The new MPV gets a dual tone theme, ambient lighting, a faux wood finish, aluminium inlays, and quilted leather seats. It also features a large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets a huge panoramic sunroof.

Toyota Innova Hycross comes with 6 SRS airbags, auto-high beam, blind spot monitor and several ADAS tech based safety features.