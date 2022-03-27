Okinawa Autotech launches Okhi-90 scooter at Rs 1.21 lakh - Check Specifications

Leading electric scooter maker Okinawa Autotech expects to net a fourth of its next year's annual sales target of 2 lakh units from the Okhi-90 scooter, which the company launched on Thursday.

The company is expecting to sell 50,000 units of its newly-launched scooter model Okhi-90 by the next fiscal. It has set a target of selling 2 lakh units of its various models in the next fiscal. The scooter is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh onwards after the FAME subsidy.

Here are some specifications of the Okhi-90 scooter:

-The scooter is powered by a removable 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery that offers an industry-leading range of 160 km per charge.

- The scooter offers a speed of 80-90 km per hour.

- The scooter comes with 16-inch aluminium alloy wheels and a boot capacity of 40 litres.

- The new model comes with a host of features, including in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, geo-fencing, secure parking, among others.

- The scooter comes in five models through 452 dealerships in as many cities which include seven experiential centres called Galaxy.

- The headlamp of the scooter is a LED unit with an Okinawa-logo inspired design and LED Daytime running lights as well as LED turn-indicators.

- The Okhi 90 comes in four colour options - Red, White, Blue and Grey.

- Following the typical modern scooter model - the Okhi has smartphone connectivity that allows built-in navigation, tells you the battery status, controls music, notifications, etc.

- The scooter comes with a keyless start and a USB port for charging.