Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, XL6, Ignis finally get Black Edition

Maruti Suzuki has now finally entered the Black Edition line with its Nexa range, which includes popular cars such as Baleno, Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz and Ignis. Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new Pearl Midnight Black colour option for the Ignis, Grand Vitara, and XL6. Only some models of these automobiles will get the new black colour option. Black versions of the Baleno and Ciaz were already on sale. Maruti has rebranded this lineup as the Nexa Black Edition.

For Ignis, the new black colour will only be available for the Zeta Petrol, Alpha Petrol, Zeta AGS Petrol, and Alpha AGS Petrol trims. In terms of Grand Vitara: Zeta Petrol, Alpha Petrol, Zeta Automatic Petrol, Alpha Automatic AWD Petrol, Zeta+ Hybrid, and Alpha+ Hybrid will have the new black colour. Neither the Sigma nor Delta varieties of either vehicle will get the new black colour.

When it comes to the XL6, Rushlane claims that the new black colour will only be available on the Alpha trim levels Not included are Zeta petrol stations or Zeta compressed natural gas stations. It's common for larger vehicles to look best with an all-black finish. The new Pearl Midnight Black colour should complement the Grand Vitara and XL6 well in this regard. Even though the hatch boasts stylish, beefed-up exteriors, applicability on Ignis seems to be a little dubious.

The current colour possibilities for Ignis are Nexa Blue, Lucent Orange, Silky Silver, Turquoise Blue, Glistening Grey, and Pearl Arctic White. Ignis is available in a variety of two-tone colour combinations.

The colour choices for the Grand Vitara and the XL6 that are now available are quite similar. Colors like Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, and Splendid Silver are also available often. Grand Vitara features Chestnut Brown as a unique colour option, while the XL6 comes with Brave Khaki. Grand Vitara and Ignis have a lot in common, including a similar selection of two-tone paint jobs.

The only change to the Ignis, Grand Vitara, or XL6 is the addition of a new black colour option. Whether or if models that get the new Pearl Midnight Black colour are priced more remains to be seen.