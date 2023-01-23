Honda Activa 6G with new safety features and design launched, check prices and details

Honda: The launch of the keyless Activa 6G Smart Key variant has been announced by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. The new variation joins the Standard and Deluxe variants in the Activa line, bringing the total number of variants available to three. It is priced at Rs 80,537 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the Smart Key variation, the scooter can be operated entirely without a physical key, allowing the rider to carry out tasks like locking and unlocking the handlebars, gaining access to the storage beneath the seat, and opening the fuel container. The scooter also benefits from an anti-theft feature, which can be used to find it in a parking lot. This adds an extra layer of protection to the vehicle, and accessing these features requires turning a knob-style switch that is situated on the scooter. The alloy wheels on the Smart Key model have a fresh look.

The appearance and mechanical details of the Activa 6G Smart Key model are untouched despite the additional technology. This variation still uses the 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that complies with BS6. A silent start system and a combined brake system are two additional elements that were carried over from the regular variant. Also remaining on the scooter are components like the telescopic front forks, single-rear spring, and drum brakes on both wheels.

By the end of January 2022, dealers will begin receiving the scooter. Customers that value convenience and security while selecting a two-wheeler should definitely consider this new model. Riders can still rely on the Activa's dependable performance while gaining the added convenience of keyless operations and the enhanced protection of an anti-theft feature with the Smart Key variation.