Toyota Fortuner with 'Thakur' number plate seized, fined heavily

Toyota Fortuner with Thakur number plate. (Image: Cartoq)

Toyota Fortuner with ‘Thakur’ written on the number plate has been seized by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Apart from this, the owner of the vehicle has been fined Rs 28,500 as tampering with the registration plate of the vehicle is a major offence. The offender came to light when his Toyota Fortuner SUV was seen displaying surname on the number plate instead of the registration number in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The unique number plate caught someone’s eye and a complaint about the same went viral on social media. It was also forwarded to the cops.

Following the incident, the police were able to intercept the Toyota Fortuner at the Varanasi Cantt Thana check post. The SUV with ‘Thakur’ number plate was immediately seized by the cops and a Rs 28,500 fine was imposed on the owner of the vehicle. Varanasi police have not revealed the details of the fine issued and the identity of the owner is also kept hidden.

For those who are unaware, display of surname and positions on the number plate is a serious offence in India and this is not the first time that UP Police has taken action against such vehicles. Last year, several challans were issued in Noida and the cops removed such stickers from the vehicles as a part of drive by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police station. Under the Motor Vehicle Act, there is a law against display of caste or position of power, however most state police ignore it.