2023 Kia Seltos facelift to launch soon in India; Check design, features and more

Kia Seltos

Kia is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Seltos in the Indian market. The 2023 Kia Seltos will be the first big upgrade for the midsize SUV, and it will have many changes both inside and out. As of yet, no release date has been announced.

A redesigned grille portion, LED Daytime Running Lights, and headlights update the front fascia. Newly designed alloy wheels, LED tail lights linked by an LED light bar, a reshaped tailgate and bumper, etc., round off the external renovations.

The updated list of standard features includes a panoramic sunroof, smart cruise control, highway driving assistance, a 360-degree camera system, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), six airbags, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and so on. The new 10.25-inch digital instrument console will replace the traditional gear lever in the AT variants.

The 2023 Kia Seltos may be the first in India to provide a full suite of ADAS-based driver assistance and safety features, including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. There will be a new 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 160 horsepower and 253 Newton-metres of peak torque.

Also, READ: Xiaomi MS11 EV images leaked ahead of global launch, look like BYD's Seal electric vehicle

It'll take the place of the current model's 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine, which makes 140 horsepower and 242 Nm. Both a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox may be mated to it. Both the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5-liter diesel engine, both of which are currently available, will retain their 115 horsepower and 144 Newton-metres of torque outputs.

Kia debuted the revised Seltos in Busan, South Korea, last year, and the version headed to India will include the same updates.