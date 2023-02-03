Xiaomi MS11 EV images leaked ahead of global launch, look like BYD's Seal electric vehicle

Xiaomi MS11 EV leaked

In the automotive industry right now, electric vehicles are trending. Every once in a while, a slew of brand new entrants appear. Not only automobile manufacturer like Tata Motors and Mahindra, big names in the IT industry, like Google, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, and even Sony, are competing to develop the best electric car. To continue on the subject of Japanese technology, Sony has just lately announced a new electric car sub-brand called Afeela in a joint venture with Honda. Apple (Titan) and Google (Waymo) are also developing electric vehicles.

There have been recent leaks of photos of another tech giant's EV that is almost production ready. In this case, we'll be discussing Xiaomi and its now-infamous MS11 EV. Let's check it out.

First off, the Xiaomi MS11 is a hybrid of many different electric vehicles. It looks suspiciously like BYD Seal. Pictures of the vehicle give the impression that it is close to being ready for mass production. The front of the vehicle has a swooping, tapering hood and unique headlamp clusters that each include four LED projectors. There are air intakes under the headlights, presumably for brake cooling. C-shaped inserts surround the bottom part of the front bumper's air inlet.

In terms of body style, this is a four-door electric sedan with flat door handles and a gently sloping rear end. Tesla vehicles are distinguished by their all-glass roofs and unique wheel designs. The taillights are reminiscent of the ones on a Dodge Dart, just the other way around.

They have a bulb on top that contains LIDAR, radar, and other sensors. London black cabs come to mind when I see this same feature on the Volvo EX90. MS11 has been seen doing winter road tests in China previously. According to reports, a Weibo user leaked the news before Xiaomi made the announcement publicly.