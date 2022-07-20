Search icon
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV India unveil today - Watch it live here [VIDEO]

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will likely follow the same design language as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be unveiled in India today. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV will be the flagship product in Maruti Suzuki’s Indian portfolio. The new SUV is one of the most anticipated products of this year. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV that was unveiled earlier this year. The new Grand Vitara SUV is another product from Suzuki and Toyota collaboration after the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Urban Cruiser. The car will also be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others in the segment. The company has already started accepting bookings for the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV at Rs 11,000. The company has also revealed that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be sold via Nexa showrooms. The launch event of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will begin at 12:00 noon and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the globe. You can also watch the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV launch event here or you can follow our live blog.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will likely follow the same design language as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with double-layer LED DRLs that join the chrome-surrounded piano finish grille. The SUV is also expected to feature a tall bumper, sporty air dam and tri-LED headlamps. Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is expected to look similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car will feature a dual-tone interior with padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is expected to be available with two engine options. One is Toyota's 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that produces 92hp and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired to the company's own e-drive transmission. The car will also be expected to be available with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga. It produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. The engine will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

 

