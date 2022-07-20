New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 India unveil LIVE updates: Price, variants, mileage and more

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be unveiled for the India market today (July 20). The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV that made its global debut earlier this month. The car will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. The company has also revealed that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be sold via Nexa showrooms. The company has already started accepting bookings for the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV at Rs 11,000. The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others in the segment. The new Grand Vitara SUV is another product from Suzuki and Toyota collaboration after the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Urban Cruiser. The launch event of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will begin at 12:00 noon and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the globe. To catch the live update from Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV India unveil launch event, you can follow our live blog.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is expected to be available with two engine options. One is Toyota's 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that produces 92hp and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired to the company's own e-drive transmission. The car will also be expected to be available with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga. It produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. The engine will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will likely follow the same design language as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder with double-layer LED DRLs that join the chrome-surrounded piano finish grille. Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is expected to look similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car will feature a dual-tone interior with padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads.