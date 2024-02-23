Twitter
DNA TV Show: What is CBSE's open book exam plan, will it benefit students?

CBSE is planning a pilot run of open book exams in selected schools later this year.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 11:49 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
DNA TV Show
CBSE has proposed a pilot study to check the feasibility of open book exams for Classes 9 to 12. Open Book means an examination in which students are allowed to take their notes, copy, books and other study materials to the exam hall during the examination. Students can have the freedom to find and write the answers to the questions asked in the exam from the book or notes. In November this year, Open Book Exams will be conducted in some schools for English, Mathematics, Science for classes 9 and 10, and for English, Mathematics and Biology for classes 11 and 12.

If this trial is successful then this rule will be implemented in all the schools of CBSE Board from the next session. But why is it being implemented? And what is its benefit for students? In open book exam, if a student writes answers in his own language in a better way by taking ideas from a book, then his chances of getting higher marks will increase. Under this system, marks will be given based on how much the student has used his intelligence while answering the questions after taking clues from books.

This is because, in closed book exams, the memorizing ability of the students is tested. Whereas in open book exams, students' understanding and practical knowledge of any subject or topic are assessed. In open book exams, not only the bookish knowledge but also the abilities of the students like thinking skills, analysis, creative thinking, problem-solving ability, and practical knowledge are assessed. The purpose of such exams is to evaluate the students based on their thoughts and thinking on that subject rather than the facts and definitions of the subject.

