Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress hopeful of finalising seat-sharing with TMC, AAP soon

TMC has sought two seats in Assam and one in Meghalaya.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 10:33 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with INDIA bloc allies AAP and TMC, sources said on Friday, days after the principal opposition party arrived at an understanding with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said while the talks with the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP have almost been concluded, discussions are still underway with the Mamata Banerjee's TMC. The sources expressed hope the leadership would work out a solution soon accommodating the expectations of all parties. The TMC, which is the ruling party in West Bengal, has sought two seats in Assam and one in Meghalaya, which are being discussed. But a senior leader said the Congress is not keen to give away the Meghalaya seat. There are 14 seats in Assam and two in Meghalaya.

As for the understanding with the AAP, the talks between the two parties are almost over with the AAP contesting four seats in Delhi and the Congress three. However, the sources said the AAP has also sought one seat in Haryana and two in Gujarat which included Bharuch, where the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel hailed from. The AAP has already declared Chaitar Vasava as its candidate on the seat.

The sources, however, said Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have put his foot down on the seat considering the party is "emotionally attached" to due it being Patel's home turf. Patel's son and daughter are seeking a ticket from Bharuch and talks are being held with the AAP leadership to agree to another seat.

READ | RBI announces more steps on Paytm, asks NPCI to examine...

Patel's son Faisal, who is a contender for the seat, said in a post on X, "Honorable Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, you listened to me and the Bharuch Congress workers." "By supporting us, I and my fellow Bharuch Congress workers have been honored. I promise you that I will live up to your faith by winning the Bharuch Lok Sabha," he said indicating that the Bharuch seat would remain with the Congress. INDIA bloc parties are together and will fight the polls in alliance, the sources said.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders also said certain new developments are delaying an official seat-sharing announcement with the Congress. The sources claimed the Congress has expressed willingness to contest North East, Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi seats. Earlier, an agreement was reached that the Congress will contest East, North East and Chandni Chowk seats. All the 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi including North West Delhi were currently held by the BJP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

