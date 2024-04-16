DNA TV Show: How can Israel strike back against Iran? Know options here

Experts believe that Israel will take revenge for Iran's attack. The country has more than half a dozen options.

Iran attacked Israel with more than 300 missiles and drones, mostly destroyed by Israel with the help of allied countries. Iran threatened that if Israel retaliated, the retaliatory attack would be more dangerous than before. Israel has taken a big step after Iran's attack, which may cause trouble for Iran diplomatically.

Israel's Foreign Minister has written a letter to 32 countries and appeals to ban Iran's missile program and declare Iran's army branch IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) as a terrorist organization. Israel is a country which never forgives its enemy. Therefore, experts believe that Israel will take revenge for Iran's attack. Israel has more than half a dozen options.

The first option for Israel is to attack Iran's military base.

The second option is for Israel to attack Iran's oil infrastructure.

The third option is that Israel should harm Iran with submarines in the sea.

The fourth option is for Israel to carry out cyber attacks on Iran.

Apart from this, Israel should cause harm to Iranian establishments and officials in other countries.

The sixth option is for Israel to attack Iran's nuclear facility.

There are risks associated with each retaliatory option, which Israel must assess and proceed with. If we talk about the first option, if Israel attacks Iran's military base, then it will directly be the beginning of the war. Israel is already embroiled in a war with Hamas, although Israel has the experience of fighting wars on multiple fronts simultaneously. But in the current situation, its biggest ally America is not in favor of retaliating against Iran.

