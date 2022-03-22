World Water Day 2022: Know importance, history, ways to contribute

United Nations has been observing the World Water Day on March 22 every year since 1993 to create awareness about water scarcity in the world.

At this point, there are nearly 2 billion people who have to sustain life without access to safe water in the world. The World Water Day is observed to encourage people to take action towards ‘Sustainable Development Goal’. The goal is to ensure water and sanitation for all by 2030.

There is no denying to the fact that the value of water is priceless. This is because of its dire need in everyday tasks. In case we do not take proper measures to save water now, we won’t be able to preserve this resource for the future generations.

Excessive pollution and undue wastage of ground water has further decreased the availability of fresh water in various places across the globe. Receding underground water level is another major problem.

All these factors together affect the food chain too. It is a well-known fact that contaminated water is one of the primary causes of the death of aquatic animals.

Although science has progressed over the years, we have not been able to eliminate all contaminants within water bodies.

The World Water Day is celebrated to create awareness about all these problems and encourage people to find a solution to them.

What can you do on World Water Day 2022?

To increase awareness about water conservation, you can call out people in your neighbourhood and on social media to actively participate in water conservation projects.

You can monitor water consumption in your own house and figure out ways to save the resource.

You can enlighten people about switching their everyday activities to ways that can help in conserving water. For instance, using buckets instead of shower for bathing.

