HomeWorld

World

Who was Chirag Antil? 24-year-old Indian-origin student murdered in Canada

Chirag Antil, 24, relocated to Vancouver in September 2022 from Sonipat, Haryana. At University Canada West (UCW), in British Columbia, he finished his MBA, as per reports.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 03:31 PM IST

The 24-year-old Indian citizen who was killed late on Friday night has been mourned by the Indian government. The deceased Chirag Antil lived and worked in the British Columbian city of Vancouver, where the incident took place. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) stated in a statement on Saturday that they were "investigating an overnight homicide in the city's Sunset neighbourhood."

Who was Chirag Antil?

Chirag Antil, 24, relocated to Vancouver in September 2022 from Sonipat, Haryana. At University Canada West (UCW), in British Columbia, he finished his MBA, as per reports.

The release added, “Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 pm on Friday, April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area." The VPD is looking into the matter; no arrests have been made.

India’s Consulate in Vancouver posted on X, “It has learnt with great sorrow the shooting and killing of an Indian national, Mr Chirag Antil, living in Vancouver," adding that the Consulate has approached the concerned Canadian authorities for more information."

GoFundMe has been set up by Antil's family in order to repatriate his body to India. The post read, "We urgently need assistance to raise funds for sending his body back to India." The post added, “If you are in Vancouver and able to offer any support or help, please reach out to us. Your help in this matter would be deeply appreciated by Chirag’s family and friends, as we work towards bringing closure and peace during this heartbreaking time. Thank you for any help you can provide." The family has already raised 6,279 Canadian dollars out of the 40,0000 goal.

