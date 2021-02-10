WHO team probing COVID-19 origin in China dismisses 'lab leak' theory

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security after allegedly receiving death threats following success of Jawan, Pathaan

Meet father-son duo that tested India, Pakistan at ICC World Cups 20 years apart, man of the match in…

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

Union minister Piyush Goyal on BJP's chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh as EC prepares to announce election dates

Flop daughter of 70's superstar actress, became star with a hit song in 1996, career got ruined after…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security after allegedly receiving death threats following success of Jawan, Pathaan

Meet father-son duo that tested India, Pakistan at ICC World Cups 20 years apart, man of the match in…

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

9 Bollywood actors who are vegan

10 Vegetarian protein foods to build muscle

7 natural methods for liver cleansing 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security after allegedly receiving death threats following success of Jawan, Pathaan

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Shardul Bhardwaj opens up on spending time with garbage collectors for his role in The Scavenger Of Dreams | Exclusive

HomeWorld

World

WHO team probing COVID-19 origin in China dismisses 'lab leak' theory

A WHO expert leading the probe said that the judgment was based on "long, frank, open discussions with researchers and management" at institutions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2021, 08:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A team of World Health Organization (WHO) which is investigating the origins of coronavirus in Wuhan has dismissed the theory of 'lab leak'.

Peter Ben Embarek, the Danish WHO food safety expert leading the international team, said his group will not recommend further investigation into the theory that the virus accidentally leaked from labs conducting coronavirus research, the Washington Post reported.

Embarek told reporters that the judgment was based on "long, frank, open discussions with researchers and management" at institutions including the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

"They're the best ones to dismiss the claims and provide answers to all the questions," he said.

"Our initial findings suggest that introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely passway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research ... The findings suggest that a laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population," the WHO expert added.

Peter Daszak, a British member of the WHO mission in Wuhan who has collaborated with the WIV through his EcoHealth Alliance nonprofit, said on Twitter that the decision to downplay the lab theory was a unanimous judgment among the WHO team's 17 members, reported Washington Post.

The global health body on Tuesday said that there is no evidence of coronavirus circulation in any animal species in China.

Embarek stated that four hypotheses on how the virus spread but reiterated that the "laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population".

"It has not been possible to pinpoint any animal species as a potential reservoir for this disease, and they indicate that currently and also back in 2019 it does not look like there was the circulation of the virus in any animal species in the country," he said.

The four key hypotheses are: direct zoonotic spillover; introduction through intermediary host species; food chain, frozen food products, surface transmission; and finally a laboratory-related incident, Sputnik quoted him as saying.

The investigation by the WHO was undertaken after a cluster of patients exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, a new coronavirus was identified to be causing the disease, which later became known as COVID-19, and triggered the global pandemic that infected over 90 million people and killed more than 1.9 million, reported Sputnik.

After the outbreak, then US President Donald Trump blamed China for the global COVID-19 pandemic by calling the new coronavirus "Chinese Virus".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samantha calls Rhea Chakraborty hero for talking about hardships she faced after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

‘Rajasthan will also conduct caste census like Bihar’: CM Ashok Gehlot

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024: Centre makes big announcement students must know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE